Beyoncé And JAY-Z Are Date Night Goals AF!

Beyoncé And JAY-Z Are Date Night Goals AF!

9/17/2017 11:59 AM ET

no title

Now this is how you have a date night!!!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z apparently had a good night out on the tow Saturday, because she posted a gorgeous pic of the couple to her Instagram account that has us going crazy for these two!!!

Ch-ch-check it out (below)!!!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Sep 16, 2017 at 3:54pm PDT

So. Freakin'. Hot.

That's how you dress up and hit the town!!!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?!

