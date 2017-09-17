Beyoncé And JAY-Z Are Date Night Goals AF!

FBI Investigating Extortion Attempt On Kevin Hart For 'Millions Of Dollars' As He Pledges To 'Do Better' For His Family
This is big!!!
Kevin Hart was the victim of a very large extortion attempt -- to the tune of MILLIONS of dollars -- and now the FBI is investigating, and even has a suspect in mind.
Law enforcement sources are telling TMZ that the star's team was contact by an anonymous person on Saturday, saying they had a video of Kevin and a woman
