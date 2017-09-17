Alec Baldwin Throws MAJOR Shade At Donald Trump During His Acceptance Speech At The 2017 Emmy Awards

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/17/2017


We can't say we're surprised by this one.

On Sunday, Alec Baldwin was named the winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award while at the 2017 Emmys. The industry vet was nominated for his incredibly HIGHlarious portrayal of Donald Trump during season 42 of Saturday Night Live. So it's no wonder the A-lister threw shade at the Trumpster during his acceptance speech.

Baldwin beat out Louie Anderson (Baskets), Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Ty Burrell (Modern Family), Tony Hale (Veep), and Matt Walsh (Veep) for the trophy.

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Alec's acceptance speech for yourself (above).

