The Announcer At The Emmys Totally Stole The Spotlight — See The Best Reactions HERE!

Can we talk about the announcer at the Emmys for a minute??

While Stephen Colbert was busy killing it on screen at the TV award show, there was one voice off stage that repeatedly stole the spotlight. In case you missed it, typically when a winner is revealed at an award show, a dry voice over informs the audience facts about the recipient.

Related: Julia Louis-Dreyfus Once Again Wins At The Emmys

However, for this year's Emmys, CBS tapped an announcer with a bit more panache. Specifically, comedian Jermaine Fowler brought the funny — and, boy, did people take notice. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the best reactions to Fowler's work (below)!

The Emmys announcer making very clear who his favorites are is exactly how Emmys announcing should be

— LW (@lindseyweber) September 18, 2017

One of my fave #Emmys moments so far pic.twitter.com/If0TrGG4XS

— Marcus Jones (@MarcusJonesNY) September 18, 2017

Excuse me, who is this guy for he kinda sounds like Leslie Jones (lol).#Emmys

— Gail A. Dennis (@GailADennis) September 18, 2017

wait who is the announcer, cause he is stanning hard for Issa Rae #emmys

— huny young (@huny) September 18, 2017

i like the announcer but i feel positive that someone who works for the emmys told him to "be blacker" at some point

— Tracy Clayton (@brokeymcpoverty) September 18, 2017

#emmys YO DOES ANYONE KNOW WHO'S ANNOUNCING BC HE MAKES ME HAPPY

— jae (@knitsangrily) September 18, 2017

Who is this announcer and does he know this is NOT the VMAs? #Emmys

— Damian Holbrook (@damianholbrook) September 18, 2017

I'm going to read every single word written about this announcer tomorrow. #Emmys

— Jordan Veilleux (@veilleuxwho) September 18, 2017

I'm literally the announcer that introduced Issa by yelling her name at the top of their lungs #Emmys pic.twitter.com/Dl4V4Jlm0i

— Go See Girls Trip (@ElwoodLity) September 18, 2017

I'm dying at this #emmys announcer who is having the time of their life

— Taylor Negrete (@TheTaylorJanet) September 18, 2017

What did YOU think? Did you enjoy Jermaine's announcing style at the Emmys??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: awardz, emmys, funny, highlarious, jermaine fowler, stephen colbert, tv news, viral: news