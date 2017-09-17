Home Videos Photos Shop
The Announcer At The Emmys Totally Stole The Spotlight — See The Best Reactions HERE!

9/17/2017

people are loving the emmys announcer

Can we talk about the announcer at the Emmys for a minute??

While Stephen Colbert was busy killing it on screen at the TV award show, there was one voice off stage that repeatedly stole the spotlight. In case you missed it, typically when a winner is revealed at an award show, a dry voice over informs the audience facts about the recipient.

However, for this year's Emmys, CBS tapped an announcer with a bit more panache. Specifically, comedian Jermaine Fowler brought the funny — and, boy, did people take notice. Be sure to ch-ch-check out the best reactions to Fowler's work (below)!

What did YOU think? Did you enjoy Jermaine's announcing style at the Emmys??

SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

