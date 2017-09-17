Home Videos Photos Shop
Donald Glover Scores Again As He Wins Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series At The 2017 Emmys!

9/17/2017 10:24 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsZach GalifianakisEmmysAziz Ansari


HUGE win!

Donald Glover made a big mark on the Emmys tonight as he took home the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role in Atlanta.

After already winning once tonight for directing a comedy series, the star beat out Anthony Anderson for black-ish, Aziz Ansari for Master of None, Zach Galifianakis for Baskets, William H. Macy for Shameless, and Jeffrey Tambor for Transparent.

Watch his short but sweet speech (above)!

