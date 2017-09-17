Home Videos Photos Shop
Elisabeth Moss Wins Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series At The 2017 Emmys!

9/17/2017


Elisabeth Moss won big at the Emmys!

On Sunday, the Mad Men alum walked away with the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series award for her amazing performance in The Handmaid's Tale. You go, girl!!

The award clearly meant a lot to the industry vet as she was visibly shaken while giving her acceptance speech. Despite being the frontrunner for weeks, Moss was up against some stiff competition as she beat out Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld), and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

Be sure to catch Elisabeth's acceptance speech for yourself (above)!

