Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Kevin Hart Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Emmys, Stranger Things >> The Handmaid's Tale Wins Outstanding Drama Series At The 2017 Emmys! Praise Be!

The Handmaid's Tale Wins Outstanding Drama Series At The 2017 Emmys! Praise Be!

9/17/2017 11:13 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsEmmysStranger Things


Video #10 by Videosuploaded123

We saw this one coming!

At the 2017 Emmys, The Handmaid's Tale took home the award for Outstanding Drama Series.

And honestly we're not too shocked considering how the Hulu show had EVERYONE talking!

The show has been so well-received that it managed to beat out other greats like Better Call Saul, The Crown, House of Cards, Stranger Things, This Is Us, and Westworld.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Emmy Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Announcer At The Emmys Totally Stole The Spotlight — See The Best Reactions HERE!
Next story »
Sterling K. Brown Takes Home Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series At The 2017 Emmys!
See All Comments