Julia Louis-Dreyfus Once Again Nabs The Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series Award At The Emmys — WATCH!

Julia Louis-Dreyfus Once Again Nabs The Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series Award At The Emmys — WATCH!

9/17/2017


It's another one for Julia Louis-Dreyfus!

On Sunday, the Veep actress took home the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series trophy at the 2017 Emmys. Julia's big win wasn't necessarily shocking as she's won this particular award every year since 2012. Color us impressed!!

Despite being a shoo-in for this prize, the industry vet JUST beat out her comedic peers — including Pamela Adlon (Better Things), Jane Fonda (Grace & Frankie), Allison Janney (Mom), Ellie Kemper (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish), and Lily Tomlin (Grace & Frankie).

Be sure to ch-ch-check out Julia's acceptance speech for yourself (above)!!

