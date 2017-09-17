Home Videos Photos Shop
Nicole Kidman's Big Little Lies Were Worth An Emmy! See Her Speech Accepting The Award For ​Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or A Movie!

9/17/2017 10:47 PM ET | Filed under: Reese WitherspoonNicole KidmanEmmysSusan SarandonJessica Lange


Video #7 by Videosuploaded123

Much deserved!

Nicole Kidman won at the 2017 Emmys just as we hoped for her role in Big Little Lies!

Taking home the award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie, she beat out tough competition in Carrie Coon for Fargo, Felicity Huffman for American Crime, Jessica Lange for Feud: Bette and Joan, Susan Sarandon for Feud: Bette and Joan, and Reese Witherspoon for Big Little Lies.

And she gave a beautiful speech touching on domestic violence and how we must work to stop it. Watch her speech (above)!

