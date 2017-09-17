Home Videos Photos Shop
Stephen Colbert Opens The 2017 Emmys With A Musical Number, Donald Trump Jabs, & A Special Cameo From… SEAN SPICER! Watch!

9/17/2017 8:44 PM ET | Filed under: Donald TrumpStephen ColbertEmmysMelissa McCarthyChance The Rapper


It's showtime… and we wish Stephen Colbert's opener went on forever!

The late night host covered all the bases kicking off the 2017 Emmys — but one unexpected guest star totally stole the monologue!

After an intro with Anthony Anderson and Allison Janney, Colbert sprung into a timely musical number about how the golden age of television is distracting us from the looming apocalypse. (Featuring a cameo by Chance The Rapper, no less!)

But the political digs were just getting started. Once on stage, Colbert gave a hilarious monologue taking aim at Ted Cruz, Bill Maher, and, of course, Donald Trump!

That's when worlds collided like never before. Wondering how big the Emmys ratings were, Colbert called former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer to the stage (yes, Spicy in the flesh!) to declare just how big Colbert audience was… PERIOD.

Ch-ch-check out the crazy opening (above) to see Spicer and Melissa McCarthy in the same room!

