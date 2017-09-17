Sterling K. Brown Takes Home Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series At The 2017 Emmys!



Video #8 by Videosuploaded123

You can play him off the stage, Emmys, but he'll still keep talking!

Sterling K. Brown took home Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series on Sunday night, and would NOT let the orchestra cut his moment short.

Before the music was cued up, the actor made sure to thank his This Is Us costars — "the best white family a brother could ask for" — and his actual family for supporting him.

Brown beat out a tough category of nominees, including Anthony Hopkins in Westworld, Bob Odenkirk in Better Call Saul, Matthew Rhys in The Americans, Liev Schreiber in Ray Donovan, Kevin Spacey in House of Cards, and Milo Ventimiglia in This Is Us.

AH-Mazing! Now, hurry up Brown — we gotta wrap this show up!

Tags: anthony hopkins, emmys, kevin spacey, liev schreiber, milo ventimiglia, sterling k. brown, tv news