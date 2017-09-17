Veep Is Once Again Elected Outstanding Comedy Series At The 2017 Emmys!



Video #6 by Videosuploaded123

In a night of Donald Trump jabs, Sean Spicer cameos, and more Donald Trump jabs, political comedy continues to reign supreme at the 2017 Emmys!

After Julia Louis-Dreyfus won her historic sixth Outstanding Lead Actress award for playing Selina Meyer in Veep, the acclaimed HBO series once again landed a win for Outstanding Comedy Series!

Taking the stage in front of the cast and writers, showrunner David Mandel gave a touching speech thanking creator Armando Iannucci, the cast and crew, and the other comedies in their category:

Atlanta, Black-ish, Master of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and of course, The Trump White House. Ha!

Ch-ch-check out the clip of the Veep fam's third Best Comedy win (above)!

