Newly Single Fergie Looks Happy As Hell Performing In Brazil — All While Ex Josh Duhamel Reportedly Got Angry With Paparazzi Back In Los Angeles!

It sure doesn't look like Fergie is struggling through the post-breakup doldrums right now!

The singer was out and about in Brazil this weekend for the Rock In Rio Music Festival, and as you can see with her getting photographed (above) she seemed to be in very high spirits!!

The newly-single superstar looked really, really happy when she came outside at the Copacabana Palace Hotel as this picture was being snapped, and she took the time to greet some fans lined up outside who had been cheering and chanting for her.

She took so much time, in fact, that she walked all up and down the line gate to take photos and give hugs to fans who were there to watch her perform this weekend.

So how's that split from Josh Duhamel going?!

Fergie looks like she's in very, VERY high spirits even after the announcement came down earlier this week!!! Maybe it's a good sign!!

But as for Josh…

The other newly single star on the wrong end of this relationship reportedly confronted a photographer on Sunday afternoon in El Lay, getting out of his car and visibly lecturing the paparazzo — who stayed in their own car — on a residential street in El Lay.

Duhamel then got back into his car and sped off, and it doesn't appear anything else went down. But definitely high tensions, and high anxiety — though it's unclear right now exactly what that photog did to set Josh off.

Regardless, just based on looks alone this weekend, the optics tell the story so far: Fergie is living her best life. Josh? Guess we'll see…?

