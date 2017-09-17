Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Kevin Hart Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Latinolicious, Music Minute, Love Line, Fergie, Party Poppin', Josh Duhamel, Breakups >> Newly Single Fergie Looks Happy As Hell Performing In Brazil — All While Ex Josh Duhamel Reportedly Got Angry With Paparazzi Back In Los Angeles!

Newly Single Fergie Looks Happy As Hell Performing In Brazil — All While Ex Josh Duhamel Reportedly Got Angry With Paparazzi Back In Los Angeles!

9/17/2017 2:32 PM ET | Filed under: LatinoliciousMusic MinuteLove LineFergieParty Poppin'Josh DuhamelBreakups

no title

It sure doesn't look like Fergie is struggling through the post-breakup doldrums right now!

The singer was out and about in Brazil this weekend for the Rock In Rio Music Festival, and as you can see with her getting photographed (above) she seemed to be in very high spirits!!

Photos: Every Crushing Celebrity Breakup EVER!

The newly-single superstar looked really, really happy when she came outside at the Copacabana Palace Hotel as this picture was being snapped, and she took the time to greet some fans lined up outside who had been cheering and chanting for her.

She took so much time, in fact, that she walked all up and down the line gate to take photos and give hugs to fans who were there to watch her perform this weekend.

So how's that split from Josh Duhamel going?!

Fergie looks like she's in very, VERY high spirits even after the announcement came down earlier this week!!! Maybe it's a good sign!!

But as for Josh…

The other newly single star on the wrong end of this relationship reportedly confronted a photographer on Sunday afternoon in El Lay, getting out of his car and visibly lecturing the paparazzo — who stayed in their own car — on a residential street in El Lay.

Photos: Fergie & Josh Through The Years

Duhamel then got back into his car and sped off, and it doesn't appear anything else went down. But definitely high tensions, and high anxiety — though it's unclear right now exactly what that photog did to set Josh off.

Regardless, just based on looks alone this weekend, the optics tell the story so far: Fergie is living her best life. Josh? Guess we'll see…?

Thoughts?!

Share 'em in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via BACKGRID.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
A Definitive List Of Every Woman Linked To Justin Bieber!
Three Decades And Counting: Kurt Russell & Goldie Hawn Through The Years!
View Pics »
Next story »
As His Prison Release Date Nears, O.J. Simpson Is Ready For Retirement — And LOTS Of Golf…
See All Comments