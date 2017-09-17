Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Kevin Hart Fergie Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Oops!, Love Line, Business Blitz, Lana Del Rey, Fashion Week, Breakups, Controversy, Halsey >> New Couple Alert! Halsey And G-Eazy Are Reportedly Dating — He Dumped Lana Del Rey AND Booted Her Off His New Single!

New Couple Alert! Halsey And G-Eazy Are Reportedly Dating — He Dumped Lana Del Rey AND Booted Her Off His New Single!

9/17/2017 4:41 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteOops!Love LineBusiness BlitzLana Del ReyFashion WeekBreakupsControversyHalsey

no title

Drama, drama, drama for G-Eazy

The rapper — who was apparently dating Lana Del Rey without attracting public attention before separating — is now reportedly dating Halsey after the pair were all over each other for New York Fashion Week!

Related: Halsey Is Bad At Love In Her New Music Video!

And it's not just the dating news that has us focused on this new couple, either… Halsey is also replacing Lana Del Rey on G-Eazy's new collab Him And I, too!!!

According to The Mirror, it all went down in short order when G-Eazy reportedly "begged" Lana Del Rey to be on the song before dumping her, and dropping her from his work — both in favor of Halsey:

"G Eazy initially begged Lana to be the singer on his new song Him and I but then they split and he changed his mind."

Oops!!!

And now, it's Halsey on the song… and Halsey in his life.

Related: Halsey CLAPS BACK At Troll Who Implied She's A Hypocritical Feminist For Showing 'Boobs In Playboy'

Are you shipping this new couple?! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/Pat Denton/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Fergie & Josh Duhamel: Through The Years
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Piers Morgan's Shittiest Criticisms!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
Next story »
Perez Recommends: BBC Orders Adaptation of J.K. Rowling's Third Cormoran Strike Novel
See All Comments