New Couple Alert! Halsey And G-Eazy Are Reportedly Dating — He Dumped Lana Del Rey AND Booted Her Off His New Single!

Drama, drama, drama for G-Eazy…

The rapper — who was apparently dating Lana Del Rey without attracting public attention before separating — is now reportedly dating Halsey after the pair were all over each other for New York Fashion Week!

And it's not just the dating news that has us focused on this new couple, either… Halsey is also replacing Lana Del Rey on G-Eazy's new collab Him And I, too!!!

According to The Mirror, it all went down in short order when G-Eazy reportedly "begged" Lana Del Rey to be on the song before dumping her, and dropping her from his work — both in favor of Halsey:

"G Eazy initially begged Lana to be the singer on his new song Him and I but then they split and he changed his mind."

Oops!!!

And now, it's Halsey on the song… and Halsey in his life.

Are you shipping this new couple?! What do U think, Perezcious readers??

Let us know in the comments (below)!!!

