Jennifer Lawrence Just Suffered The Worst Opening Weekend Of Her Film Career With mother!

9/17/2017 5:59 PM ET

Not a good weekend at the box office for Jennifer Lawrence!

The movie star just suffered through the worst wide opening weekend of her entire career with new film mother!, a complete bust at the box office that took in just $7.5 million from nearly 2,500 theaters all across North America.

WTF?! What a bomb!!!

It didn't help that the film, directed by Darren Aronofsky, stalled hard because it earned a solid 'F' grade from CinemaScore, but even with it, those box office totals are brutal — it couldn't even clear eight figures!!

Last we'd heard, Kevin Hart's sex tape was being offered up for considerably more in extortion money than the cumulative box office total mother! took in over the weekend… yikes…

The film cost only $30 million to produce, and it'll obviously be in theaters for at least few more weeks, so it's not like the flick has completely bombed financially… but let's not kid ourselves. This is bad.

And yeah, it officially supplants The House At The End Of The Street as the worst opening on Lawrence's career. (The House had brought in $12.3 million in its opening weekend back when it bombed.)

As for big winners, It continues to cruise into the history books in its second weekend: the Stephen King adaptation netted $60 million from 4,103 theaters, making it the biggest second-weekend gross of a horror film EVER!

Pretty wild.

What do U think Perezcious readers?!

Is this just a one-off, or a bad sign for Jennifer Lawrence's career??

[Image via Patricia Schlein/WENN.]

