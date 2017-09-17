FBI Investigating Extortion Attempt On Kevin Hart For 'Millions Of Dollars' As He Pledges To 'Do Better' For His Family

This is big!!!

Kevin Hart was the victim of a very large extortion attempt — to the tune of MILLIONS of dollars — and now the FBI is investigating, and even has a suspect in mind.

Law enforcement sources are telling TMZ that the star's team was contact by an anonymous person on Saturday, saying they had a video of Kevin and a woman "in a sexually provocative situation."

The video even has a clip that cuts to be bedroom and appears to be a sex tape — although the identities of the participants in the sex tape portion aren't clear as you apparently can't see faces.

The person apparently demanded a high seven-figure amount to keep the video private, and that's when the FBI got involved.

The feds allegedly know the woman who is interacting with Kevin over this in that video in question, and they also believe that either she is the one who made the money demand, or another person got a hold of her iPhone to do it.

Regardless, FBI agents DO have a specific suspect in mind… and from there, it's only a matter of time…

As far as Kevin is concerned, he released a video on his Instagram account last night apologizing and pledging to 'do better,' as you can see (below):

Sending so many apologies to my wife & kids. I gotta do better and I will. I'm not perfect and have never claimed to be …I love you all.A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:07pm PDT

Wow.

As for the sex tape video itself, there are sources saying it may not be Kevin, but actually another TV star, and that the clip was recorded without the man's consent — which is illegal.

We'll see how this falls out from here…

