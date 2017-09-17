Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Something Right!

9/17/2017 9:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

One of our favorite releases of the year has been from Wrabel!

Every song on his EP is so good! And this new tune is just as good!

Piano-based pop. Intimate yet scoping.

Cinematic. Storytelling. Haunting. Beautiful.

Gorgeous voice. Smart lyrics.

We can't say enough good things!

LOVE!

Check out The Village above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Wrabel!

