Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Emmys Kevin Hart Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Nicole Kidman, Tech Talk, Emmys, Viral: News >> The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This New 3D Face Reconstruction App — See The Unsettling Memes!

The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This New 3D Face Reconstruction App — See The Unsettling Memes!

9/18/2017 3:14 PM ET | Filed under: Nicole KidmanTech TalkEmmysViral: News

no title

The future is here… and it's terrifying.

PhD students at the University of Nottingham recently launched an app they created that transforms 2D photos into 3D designs.

The app takes a color image and passes it through something called a Convolutional Neural Network. This results in a 3D volume, a cubed image made up of smaller cubes called voxels (the 3D version of pixels).

The creators shared the app on Reddit last week, and the internet quickly had fun with its newest meme-generating toy!

Related: YouTube Star Elijah Daniel Launching His Own Collective!

We had some fun ourselves, easily creating a 3D facial reconstruction of Emmy winner Nicole Kidman (above) — but not everyone looks as stunning in 3D…

In fact, Tumblr users took the liberty of creating intentionally disturbing images using the reconstruction software. But Aaron Jackson, one of the creators of the app, admitted he enjoys seeing these creepy creations born from his technology.

See some horrifying pics for yourself (below) and click HERE to build your own!

http://yourfursona.tumblr.com/post/165424717491

http://papatulus.tumblr.com/post/165415442632

http://luxtempestas.tumblr.com/post/165394895458/very-powerful-gif


[Image via Nottingham/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2017: Beauty Looks!
Emmy Awards 2017: The Worst Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Best Dressed List
Emmy Awards 2017: The Hottest Couples On The Red Carpet!
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
Emmy Awards 2017: All The Red Carpet Pics!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Elisabeth Moss' NSFW Emmys Speech — See What Got Bleeped!
Next story »
5 Fast Facts About Hilarious Emmys Announcer Jermaine Fowler — Enjoy!
See All Comments