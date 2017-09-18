The Internet Is Having Way Too Much Fun With This New 3D Face Reconstruction App — See The Unsettling Memes!

The future is here… and it's terrifying.

PhD students at the University of Nottingham recently launched an app they created that transforms 2D photos into 3D designs.

The app takes a color image and passes it through something called a Convolutional Neural Network. This results in a 3D volume, a cubed image made up of smaller cubes called voxels (the 3D version of pixels).

The creators shared the app on Reddit last week, and the internet quickly had fun with its newest meme-generating toy!

We had some fun ourselves, easily creating a 3D facial reconstruction of Emmy winner Nicole Kidman (above) — but not everyone looks as stunning in 3D…

In fact, Tumblr users took the liberty of creating intentionally disturbing images using the reconstruction software. But Aaron Jackson, one of the creators of the app, admitted he enjoys seeing these creepy creations born from his technology.

See some horrifying pics for yourself (below) and click HERE to build your own!

This is very fun | Make a 3D model of your face here https://t.co/7wxhs4RZz9 via @jensties pic.twitter.com/FwULgf8VJs

— Retired thot (@PhoebeScott) September 18, 2017

i like the 3d face reconstruction site pic.twitter.com/d5O6cBdJpi

— Pib (@PibPasquale) September 16, 2017

Make a 3D model of your face from a 2D photo here. Very cool! https://t.co/TqjMOr8RDD via @Limes102 pic.twitter.com/qQdv4v4Fty

— Olivier Branford (@OlivierBranford) September 18, 2017

That 3D face reconstruction thing is fantastic at producing terrifying results from Transformers: pic.twitter.com/rKkIqF3DDI

— Callum Tozer (@Jalaguy) September 16, 2017



[Image via Nottingham/WENN.]

