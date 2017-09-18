Milo Ventimiglia Packs On PDA With His New Flame At The Emmys While Ben Affleck 'Cheered On' GF Lindsay Shookus!

It was a magical night at the Emmys on Sunday, and these stars definitely got a taste!!

Ben Affleck showed his support for his girlfriend and Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus, while Milo Ventimiglia all but outrightly confirmed his relationship with a new lady!

According to E! News, the This Is Us actor was seen putting on the PDA with his rumored GF Kelly Egarian, a Stella McCartney marketing coordinator. To be more specific, the 40-year-old had his hand on her butt while whispering what we can only imagine were sweet nothings into her ear as they hung out in the VIP lounge.

Meanwhile, Ben didn't care who saw him beam over his Emmy-winning flame!

An Us Weekly eyewitness said of the actor when Lindsay joined the SNL team to accept the award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series:

"He jumped up and cheered when SNL won. He's sitting with all of SNL in the center of the theater. He's clearly her plus-one."

They were also "holding hands and whispering and smiling" afterwards!

E! News' source described how they looked "very normal" together, as if they've been "together for a long time."

Talk about some happy couples!

What do U think of these pairings??

