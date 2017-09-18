Big Girl Toy!

In a shocking announcement Monday morning, one of the cohosts of The View is leaving the show!

As it turns out, today was Jedediah Bila's last day on the job, which she announced on air to the surprise of all the audience members!

While she didn't share much of a reason for her departure, the conservative personality did thank her cohosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines for all they've done to "put up with" her.

As Jedediah goes on to publish another book, which she also didn't detail too much, CNN sources are already saying Meghan McCain, who just left Fox News, is in talks to replace her.

Nothing is official yet, but they say it's in the "late stages"! So was Jedediah just fired to make room for Meghan McCain??

Watch the surprise announcement (below)!

[Image via ABC/Fox News.]