Attention, A.R.M.Y. — BTS Dropped Their Surreal Music Video For DNA!

We're starting to get why BTS has such a diehard fandom!

Because the K-pop band just took us to another dimension — one of tight choreography and vibrant hair color — in their music video for DNA!

Related: BTS's Jimin & Jungkook Cover We Don't Talk Anymore!

The group dropped the video early Monday — which, thanks to their fan A.R.M.Y., already has 10 million views in just 7 hours.

Ch-ch-check out the surreal video (above) to see what all the BTS hype is about!

Tags: bts, choreography, dna, k-pop, music minute, music video