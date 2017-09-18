Home Videos Photos Shop
Carson Daly's Mother Passes Away At 73 Following A Heart Attack

Carson Daly's Mother Passes Away At 73 Following A Heart Attack

9/18/2017

Our hearts are just breaking for Carson Daly.

On Sunday, The Voice host's mother, named Pattie Daly Caruso, passed away after suffering from a heart attack. She was 73.

It's said Pattie died peacefully at her Palm Desert, CA residence. As a TV personality in her own right, we're sure Daly Caruso's passing is devastating for fans as well as her loved ones.

In case you forgot, Pattie hosted the popular Coachella Valley TV show Valley Views for over 25 years. She was also a noted philanthropist as she worked closely with the American Cancer Foundation, Eisenhower Medical Center Auxiliary, and the Ronald McDonald House following her own bout with breast cancer.

We're definitely keeping Pattie's friends and family in our thoughts during this sad time.

