Chris Pratt Jokes About Not Being Invited To The Emmys, But Praises Ex Anna Faris' Job Presenting — 'She Rules'

Chris Pratt has nothing but love for his estranged wife, Anna Faris!

As you know, the longtime pair recently announced their separation after eight years of marriage — and the Mom star stepped onto her first red carpet as a single lady Sunday night at the Emmys!

After the 40-year-old took the stage to present with her costar Allison Janney, TMZ reports the Jurassic Park star was stopped by papz while out in Hollywood to comment on the evening.

Related: Chris Proves He Has No Idea How To Be Single

The father-of-one joked of why he wasn't there:

"Well, I guess I wasn't invited. I didn't get an invitation. I haven't checked my mailbox lately, though."

He added of Anna's appearance:

"I know she did great, Anna did an amazing job. She rules. Her and Allison, they both looked great."

Indeed.

[Image via AP Images/WENN.]

Tags: anna faris, breakups, chris pratt, emmys