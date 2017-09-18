Little Mix & CNCO Drop The Flirty Video For The Reggaetón Lento Remix!

CNCO are on fire with their hit single Reggaetón Lento, especially after it got the remix treatment by Little Mix!

The video for it officially dropped on Sunday, and fans of the track are sure to feel blessed!

Starring the British girl group, Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, and Jade Thirlwall turn up the heat in seXXXy outfits while the boys can only stare!

Can you blame them??

CNCO have certainly grown up too though! It feels like just yesterday Christopher Velez Muñoz, Richard Camacho, Joel Pimentel, Erick Colon, and Zabdiel de Jesus were in our studio performing an EXCLUSIVE acoustic version of the original!

Watch the video for the hot remix (above) and let us know what U think!

