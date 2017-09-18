Home Videos Photos Shop
SNL's Colin Jost Has Heaps Of Lovey-Dovey Things To Say About GF Scarlett Johansson!

SNL's Colin Jost Has Heaps Of Lovey-Dovey Things To Say About GF Scarlett Johansson!

Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson

Well isn't this sweet!

Colin Jost gave us some confirmation of his relationship with Scarlett Johansson on Sunday night at the Emmys when he couldn't help but gush about the "pretty awesome" actress!

The Saturday Night Live personality told ET on the carpet:

"She's wonderful. She's working, so otherwise, she'd be here. She's pretty cool… It's hard to have a lot of complaints, she's pretty awesome."

And it turns out their connection began years ago when the Avengers star first hosted the variety series:

"The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer on the show. So, we've kind of known each other since then…she's the best."

When asked whether he was feeling pretty happy, the writer replied:

"I'm very happy. I feel very lucky."

It's so ON!

