A young LGBT leader is dead after an incident with police on Saturday evening — one that sounds like it was tragically mishandled.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Scout Schultz approached four Georgia Tech police officers yelling, "Shoot me!" while brandishing a pocket knife — whose blade, according to photos, wasn't even extended.

After numerous commands to drop the knife went unanswered, one of the campus cops shot Scout in the heart. They were pronounced dead half an hour later.

Related: Cop Under Investigation After Telling Woman Not To Worry, 'We Only Kill Black People'

This just makes us sick to our stomachs.

You're telling us these FOUR cops couldn't take down one student without resorting to lethal force??

Obviously Scout was troubled. But this seems like the type of thing that could have been de-escalated if these police had any crisis training whatsoever!

Chris Stewart, lawyer for Scout's parents, agrees nonlethal force should have been used:

"I think (Scout) was having a mental breakdown and didn't know what to do. [But] the area was secured. There was no one around at risk."

The 21-year-old suffered from a history of depression and had even attempted suicide two years ago. But Stewart says he and the parents don't think this was suicide by cop.

Related: NFL Star Michael Bennett Will File Lawsuit Against Vegas Police

Lynne Schultz says most of Scout's stress came from school, not from isolated over their identification as gender non-binary:

"Scout was always a perfectionist. They always worried he was going to fail a test but got all A's and only two B's at Tech."

Scout was the president of the Pride Alliance at Georgia Tech; they were known as a strong leader.

This sounds like a troubled person. It just does not sound to us like a dangerous one, at least not one that had to be gunned down.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting.

There will be a vigil for Scout at 8 p.m. EST tonight. You can find out more about that (below):

[Image via Facebook.]

Tags: educational, georgia tech, lgbt, police brutality, r.i.p., sad sad, scout schultz, social issues, violence, viral: news