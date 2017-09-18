Stop What You're Doing & Look At Drake's Tattoo Of Denzel Washington!

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/18/2017 5:33 PM ET | Filed under: Denzel WashingtonDrakeInkedBodyInstagram

Drake

If you're going to get a tattoo, it should probably be of Denzel Washington!

Drake proved to be a big fan of the legendary actor and his 1990 film Mo' Better Blues by getting a portrait tatted onto his arm by Toronto artist Inal Bersekov!

His longtime pal recently posted to Instagram showing off the ink:

Thoughts???

[Image via Instagram/Euan Cherry/WENN.]

