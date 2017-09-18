Home Videos Photos Shop
Elisabeth Moss' NSFW Emmys Speech — See What Got Bleeped!

9/18/2017 3:29 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsAwardzEmmysElisabeth MossFamilyGirl Power

In case you didn't see Elisabeth Moss win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series, it was everything you could want.

She was grateful, she was moved, she was… bleeped.

Yes, as the star of The Handmaid's Tale got to the end of her acceptance speech, she let everyone know what her mother taught her.

Unfortunately, that lesson was censored out of the live broadcast! But what she said was:

"And my mother. You are brave and smart and strong, and you have taught me you can be kind and a fucking badass."

Aw, we love that!

See the whole speech (below)!

[Image via CBS.]

