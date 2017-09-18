Ellen DeGeneres Awkwardly Attempts To Understudy Jennifer Lopez In Vegas — Watch The Hilarity HERE!

Ellen DeGeneres is giving Jennifer Lopez all she has!

The TV personality was in Las Vegas recently, and she didn't just stop by Magic Mike Live!, she also showed some love to J.Lo's All I Have show!

In a hilarious segment aired Monday, the 59-year-old did her best to pull off Jennifer's iconic green Grammys dress in an attempt to prove she could understudy the Shades Of Blue star!

Watch it all go down in the clips (below)!

Ha! We think we'll leave the singing and dancing to the pro!

[Image via EllenTube.]

