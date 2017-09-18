Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Emmys Nicole Kidman Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Jennifer Lopez, Ellen DeGeneres, Sin City, Grammys, Funny, Daytime TV >> Ellen DeGeneres Awkwardly Attempts To Understudy Jennifer Lopez In Vegas — Watch The Hilarity HERE!

Ellen DeGeneres Awkwardly Attempts To Understudy Jennifer Lopez In Vegas — Watch The Hilarity HERE!

9/18/2017 4:12 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsJennifer LopezEllen DeGeneresSin CityGrammysFunnyDaytime TV

Ellen DeGeneres and Jennifer Lopez

Ellen DeGeneres is giving Jennifer Lopez all she has!

The TV personality was in Las Vegas recently, and she didn't just stop by Magic Mike Live!, she also showed some love to J.Lo's All I Have show!

Related: Chris Pratt Proves He Has No Idea How To Be Single In Unaired Ellen Clip

In a hilarious segment aired Monday, the 59-year-old did her best to pull off Jennifer's iconic green Grammys dress in an attempt to prove she could understudy the Shades Of Blue star!

Watch it all go down in the clips (below)!

Ha! We think we'll leave the singing and dancing to the pro!

[Image via EllenTube.]

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Best Instagram Husbands: Celebrity Edition!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Hollywood's Most Romantic Real Life Love Stories!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Perez Recommends: Hilarie Burton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are expecting baby number two!
Next story »
Alexander Skarsgård Kissed Nicole Kidman In Front Of Keith Urban & The Internet Has Questions!
See All Comments