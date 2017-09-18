Shots fired!!

As you surely know, Kevin Hart is currently at the center of a FBI extortion case following a blackmail attempt by one unnamed person. It's said someone threatened to release a graphic video of the funny man cheating on his wife if they weren't paid somewhere in the high seven-figure amount.

According to TMZ, the footage is four minutes and 47 seconds long, featuring audio of Kevin denying being a cheater just before a clip where two people are having sex on a bed. While the identities of the lovers are supposedly hard to make out, a naked Hart is visible later on in the content.

Although the extortionist admits in the footage that they attempted to make money off the scandalous content, they claim their end goal was

