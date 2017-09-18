Is Kevin Hart Heading To Rehab? Also, About That Nicole Kidman & ASkars Emmy Kiss! And..

Alexander Skarsgård Kissed Nicole Kidman In Front Of Keith Urban & The Internet Has Questions!
Poor Keith Urban!
On Sunday at the 2017 Emmys, Alexander Skarsgård won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of abusive husband Perry Wright in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.
Related: 5 Fast Facts About Emmys Announcer Jermaine Fowler
While walking up to the podium, he greeted costar (and fellow winner) Nicole Kidman with a celebratory kiss. The only problem?
It was on the lips, right in front of her country singer husband! As seen here:
[Image via FayesVision/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]