Is Kevin Hart Heading To Rehab? Also, About That Nicole Kidman & ASkars Emmy Kiss! And..

Poor Keith Urban!

On Sunday at the 2017 Emmys, Alexander Skarsgård won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of abusive husband Perry Wright in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

While walking up to the podium, he greeted costar (and fellow winner) Nicole Kidman with a celebratory kiss. The only problem?

It was on the lips, right in front of her country singer husband! As seen here:

