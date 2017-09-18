Home Videos Photos Shop
Is Kevin Hart Heading To Rehab? Also, About That Nicole Kidman & ASkars Emmy Kiss! And..

Is Kevin Hart Heading To Rehab? Also, About That Nicole Kidman & ASkars Emmy Kiss! And..

9/18/2017 5:20 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsMusic MinuteAustraliasticMariah CareyDonald TrumpJada Pinkett SmithYouTubePerezTVLady GaGaAlexander SkarsgårdEmmysJennifer LawrenceLana Del ReyPersonal TrainerKevin Hart

About that Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard Emmys kiss!

Also, is Kevin Hart really going to rehab?

Sean Spicer can still kiss my ass!

Talking Scientology, Elizabeth Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith!

Why is Mariah Carey going back to reality television???

We love conservatives like Meghan McCain!

Our video last week about Jennifer Lawrence was so prescient!

Hope Lady GaGa sees this!

G-Eazy dicked over Lana Del Rey!

Cash Me Outside girl keeps winning! And much MORE!

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!

