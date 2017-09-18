We now have more details on the claims that Ryan Phillippe assaulted his ex-girlfriend -- and a response.

As we reported, Elsie Hewitt got an Emergency Protective Order after telling police Ryan had attacked her during an argument.

According to The Blast, she's not just looking for protection; she also filed a lawsuit against the Shooter star.

The lawsuit provides more info on the fight, detailing that Ryan was jealous after a party in which Elsie says other men were paying attention to her while he was being "ignored." Elsie says she was returning to Ryan's house to pick up some things the next day, and she found him there drunk.

In fact, Hewitt claims in her lawsuit that the star is a habitual substance abuser, listing heavier drugs like

