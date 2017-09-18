Kate Walsh Had A Large Brain Tumor Removed — TWO YEARS AGO!

Kate Walsh knows quite a bit about brain tumors — and it isn't from her time playing a TV doctor.

On Monday, the Grey's Anatomy and Private Practice alum revealed that she had a brain tumor removed back in 2015. WHAT???

Apparently, back in early 2015, Miz Walsh was struggling with exhaustion and kept losing her train of thought. After being pushed to see a physician, the 13 Reasons Why star learned that she had a benign meningioma the size of a lemon on her brain.

In regards to the first warning signs, Kate told Cosmopolitan:

"I had been working insane hours, maybe 80 hours a week, and also working out really hard, so I wasn't surprised. I figured, okay, I'll change up my workout routine, I'll go back to mellow stuff like hiking."

However, as more symptoms began to present themselves, it seemed like it was time to visit a doctor. Specifically, the 49-year-old's pilates instructor noticed that she was dipping her right side and she often swerved into the right lane while driving. Nonetheless, Walsh really became concerned when problems with her cognition arose. She continued:

"It felt like aphasia, but it wasn't just not being able to find words; I would lose my train of thought, I wasn't able to finish sentences, and that was when I got really alarmed."

How scary! The red-headed actress went to a neurologist on "instinct" alone and discovered after an MRI that she had a tumor on her left frontal lobe. On how she handled the news, Walsh noted:

"The words ‘brain tumor' were never in my zeitgeist. I went in for the MRI, and you know it's serious when they don't even wait, they're like ‘hey, the radiologist wants to see you.' And she starts to say, ‘Well, it looks like you have a very sizable brain tumor' — and I just left my body. My assistant had driven me there, and I had to go get her so that she could take notes, because I was gone. It was never anything I would have imagined."

A mere three days later, Kate underwent surgery so that the doctors could remove the benign mass. While the surgery eliminated the threat of the tumor, Kate chose to take a step back from the limelight to properly heal. The Girls Trip performer added:

"I love to work hard and do 800 things at once, and this was a really amazing lesson in just submitting to the process of healing. I did exactly what the doctors told me to do, and asked tons of questions when I had them, and got lots of support, and just took my time."

Smart move. Not to mention, this health scare explains why the industry vet partnered with Cigna to promote annual visits with a doctor.

Kate concluded:

"We're all so socialized to try to self-diagnose, like ‘I'll change my workout, I'll change my diet.' I'm very proactive and willful and independent, and in the past, even though I played a doctor on TV for years, I was not one to go see doctors very often, other than for my annual OB-GYN appointment. So for me, it was a really big wakeup call to do annual check-ups, and that's why I wanted to pair up with Cigna for this campaign. I love the idea of changing the framing around healthcare, and changing it from a reactionary thing — ‘Oh my god, I'm sick, I have to go to the doctor' — to something more along the lines of preventative care. We should go get a checkup the same way we go to the gym, just preventatively, instead of waiting for something to go wrong."

We can't be the only ones itchin' to make a doctor's appointment, right??

