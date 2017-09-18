Home Videos Photos Shop
Kellyanne Conway Was NOT Happy With Stephen Colbert's 'Politicized' Emmys!

9/18/2017 2:29 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikDonald TrumpStephen ColbertEmmysControversy

Kellyanne Conway

Apparently, celebrities aren't allowed to comment when their fellow celebrity becomes President.

As you saw last night, the Emmys took aim at Donald Trump thanks to host Stephen Colbert — and even former Press Secretary Sean Spicer was in on the joke!

Appearing on Fox & Friends on Monday morning, Kellyanne Conway expressed her displeasure with the awards show becoming so politicized:

"It's — between the Emmys, the Miss America pageant was very politicized. Our sports are very politicized. And it looks like the ratings are suffering. It looks like America is responding by tuning out, because they want you to stick to your knitting."

The queen of alternative facts added:

"They got plucked and polished and waxed and some of them didn't eat for two months, and all for what? To sound the same? They have the right to speak, but if you're an American and you're tuning in to watch your favorite actors and actresses and shows ― and I used to do it routinely as a kid. Who's going to win? Oh, she lost? I love her show ― there is very little of that."

As for Spicey jumping ship and hanging with Hollywood's elite, Conway commented:

"I'm very happy my former White House colleague Sean Spicer is a man of good humor and he's been quoted recently saying life outside is much more relaxed. So I'm very happy for him. This is something that a lot of folks in Hollywood sometimes lack, which is introspection and good humor."

Sounds like someone is a little jealous of Sean's new relaxed lifestyle…

Watch her full interview (below)!

