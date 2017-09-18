Shade Or No Shade? Kesha Gets NSFW In Concert — But Is It About Dr. Luke??

At her Las Vegas concert on Saturday night, the songstress performed one of her faves — the female empowerment classic You Don't Own Me — but midway through took a moment to say a little something to the crowd.
And she used some language Lesley Gore probably wouldn't have gotten away with, saying:
"No one can ever own you no matter what they say, no matter what they do. Because to truly own you, means they can take away your happiness and do not ever let some other motherfucker take away your happiness! Promise me right the fuck now!"
OK, she's DEF talking about Dr. Luke, right?
LOLz, in the video you can even hear an audience member even shout out before the song begins:
"Fuck Dr. Luke!"
To which Kesha laughingly responds:
"That's not what it's called."
Most tellingly, she changes the lyric:
"Don't say I can't go with other boys"
to
"Don't say I can't write songs with other boys"
Seems like a pretty open-and-shut case of shade to us…
