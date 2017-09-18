Kevin Hart Reportedly Tried To Catch Extortionists With In-Person Meeting As Wife Eniko Parrish Stands 'Behind Him' Amid Scandal

Kevin Hart does NOT give in to criminals!

As we reported, the comedian was the victim of a multimillion dollar extortion attempt by an anonymous person (or persons) who said they had a video of Kevin and a woman "in a sexually provocative situation."

On Saturday, the 38-year-old released a message on Instagram apologizing to his wife Eniko Parrish and his kids, promising to "do better."

According to The Blast, the actor tried to catch the fiends with an in-person meeting, but they bailed at the last second.

Hart's team reportedly agreed to drop off a large stack of cash in exchange for the tape at a public venue in Los Angeles. Kevin hoped the meeting would identify the suspects.

However, at the last minute, the "agent" representing the tape flaked, saying:

"Something is not residing well within my gut. This is not my first rodeo. Situations such as this, have never taken this long."

Additionally, the mysterious person was suspicious by the amount of communication he/she had to make.

"I have never had to correspond to this extent, meet, nor talk with anyone. It is always quite simple. Celebrities are exposed every day."

According to TMZ, the Ride Along star is fully cooperating with law enforcement, and on Monday, is expected to have an hour-and-a-half phone call (his second one) with the FBI.

Reportedly, the woman who appears at the beginning of the video is claiming innocence in this whole debacle.

As for Kevin's wife, she is standing by her man through the controversy. Says a People source, "there is absolutely no divorce talk."

The insider added:

"She obviously knows about the cheating allegations. To her, Kevin is a great husband… Eniko is aware that Kevin has been accused of being a ladies' man. She doesn't care. He is her husband and he always comes home to her."

A different source says Parrish is "behind him," and understands drama "comes with the territory."

"Despite Kevin's well-known affection for the ladies, he loves his family, and his wife is behind him with the extortion case… That kind of thing comes with the territory, and he will do everything to beat it."

In fact, Hart's family could care less about the "sexual gossip."

"The legal issue seems to be more important to the family than any sexual gossip that goes along with it."

Eniko was photographed on Sunday wearing her wedding ring.

