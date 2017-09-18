Yes, Kevin Hart's Extortionist Wanted Money — But They REALLY Wanted To Expose The A-Lister As A Cheater Too!

Shots fired!!

As you surely know, Kevin Hart is currently at the center of a FBI extortion case following a blackmail attempt by one unnamed person. It's said someone threatened to release a graphic video of the funny man cheating on his wife if they weren't paid somewhere in the high seven-figure amount.

According to TMZ, the footage is four minutes and 47 seconds long, featuring audio of Kevin denying being a cheater just before a clip where two people are having sex on a bed. While the identities of the lovers are supposedly hard to make out, a naked Hart is visible later on in the content.

Although the extortionist admits in the footage that they attempted to make money off the scandalous content, they claim their end goal was simply to expose the comedian as a liar and a cheater. Per the video in question, the extortionist states:

"The real reason Kevin Hart orchestrated the Texas Hurricane Relief Fund, this so-called good deed was done to get ahead as he knew this damaging footage was one click away from being exposed as the liar and cheater he is. Kevin Hart was privy to me wanting to expose him as I have made countless attempts to expose this information to various blogs, in an attempt to also get paid."

What serious accusations. Nonetheless, those close to Hart defend that the A-lister's intentions behind raising money for hurricane relief had nothing to do with the extortion attempt.

It'll be inneresting to see what happens next as it's believed that the FBI has honed in on a suspect. It's unknown if the feds are looking into the woman who was featured in the video OR if the alleged culprit is someone who secretly filmed the encounter!!

