Kylie Jenner Actually Acknowledges It’s ‘Hard’ To Be Her BFF Before Committing To Jordyn Woods In Peruvian Wedding Ceremony!

Life of Kylie came to a pretty anti-climactic end on Sunday night!

The season finale of the makeup maven's reality TV show aired, showing Kylie Jenner and BFF Jordyn Woods arguing — and then making up — over their codependency issues!

As viewers have been seeing throughout the show, the model has been facing issues of not living her own life. This time, Kris Jenner's plump pouted daughter admitted it has to be "hard" for Jordyn:

"It's a lot of attention. Dealing with me and my family becomes a lot of positive but a lot of negative too."

The two besties even have a commitment ceremony while in Peru, which basically turned into them getting married!

Ch-ch-check it out by pressing PLAY on the video (above)!

