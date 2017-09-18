Lady GaGa Postpones European Tour Due To Health Crisis — Read Her Emotional Post To Fans!

Lady GaGa needs to put her health first.

On Sunday night, the pop superstar announced she would be postponing the European leg of her Joanne World Tour due to suffering from severe physical pain.

According to a statement from LiveNation, the performer "remains under the care of expert medical professionals" who recommended she postpone her tour, which was supposed to kick off in Barcelona, Spain on September 21.

Related: GaGa Is 'Going To Take A Rest' From Music

The statement went on to say that the 31-year-old plans to spend the next seven weeks working with professionals to "heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life," which have manifested in the form of physical pain.

GaGa herself addressed fans on Instagram, sharing a more personal update about the "complicated and difficult" situation surrounding her physical and mental health.

Writing to fans saying she wasn't just being dramatic, the Born This Way singer shared a photo of herself holding rosary beads and praying, writing in the caption:

"As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference… I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans."

Sounds like she's really going through something. Sending love her way!

GaGa's six-week stint is being postponed until early 2018. Read her full post (below).

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: health, instagram, joanne world tour, lady gaga, music minute, sad sad