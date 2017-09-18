Home Videos Photos Shop
Linkin Park Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington In Their One More Light Music Video — & Fans Are Once Again Heartbroken

9/18/2017 4:41 PM ET | Filed under: Music Minute

Linkin Park originally wrote the song One More Light with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone.

Now on the receiving end in the wake of Chester Bennington's suicide, the band couldn't think of a more appropriate song to use as a music video tribute for their fallen frontman.

Directed by Mark Fiore band member John Hahn, the video shows footage of Bennington's most recent stadium performances, the band's humanitarian efforts, and other behind the scenes shenanigans while on tour.

The video dropped on the heels of another big announcement from the rock group: a tribute concert in honor of Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl. The one-night-only event will see the band's remaining members joined by "a number of other artists" on October 27.

Needless to say, fans are a bit overwhelmed with the poignant news and video. Watch One More Light (above) and read the heartbroken reactions (below).

