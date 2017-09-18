Linkin Park Pays Tribute To Chester Bennington In Their One More Light Music Video — & Fans Are Once Again Heartbroken

Linkin Park originally wrote the song One More Light with the intention of sending love to those who lost someone.

Now on the receiving end in the wake of Chester Bennington's suicide, the band couldn't think of a more appropriate song to use as a music video tribute for their fallen frontman.

Directed by Mark Fiore band member John Hahn, the video shows footage of Bennington's most recent stadium performances, the band's humanitarian efforts, and other behind the scenes shenanigans while on tour.

Video: Chester's Teen Son Talks National Suicide Prevention Week

The video dropped on the heels of another big announcement from the rock group: a tribute concert in honor of Bennington at the Hollywood Bowl. The one-night-only event will see the band's remaining members joined by "a number of other artists" on October 27.

Needless to say, fans are a bit overwhelmed with the poignant news and video. Watch One More Light (above) and read the heartbroken reactions (below).

Literally brought tears! "Who cares if one more light goes out in the sky of million stars"😭😭 @linkinpark #RIPChester https://t.co/Tq1ttjua1V

— Mihir (@Chimichangas_03) September 18, 2017

I keep trying to watch One More Light music video by @linkinpark and I just can't do it! 💔

— Quinn (@xOneMoreLight) September 18, 2017

I watched the music video for One More Light. Ow. :( I'll be over here in a ball if anybody needs me.

— L.M. Murphy (@murphyslawyer22) September 18, 2017

2 seconds into the one more light video and I've already broken down crying. the pain never leaves and this will never get any easier

— n (@unrulyhearts) September 18, 2017

I'm not even a big fan of Linkin Park but I cried after watching the #OneMoreLight video 💕 You will be very missed, Chester

— nymeria ||| (@blueruinedgirl) September 18, 2017

@linkinpark 's One More Light has me feeling so many things, its so beautiful.

— Angy💫 (@awesomebeatle) September 18, 2017

I've never seen a song that would bring me as many emotions as One More Light. It hurts but it was necessary to make us better. Thank you LP pic.twitter.com/fIZFLVJNSb

— Well, I do🎗 (@LpTaci) September 18, 2017

It hurts so bad… Oh my god @ChesterBe you will live in our hearts FOREVER … 😭🙏🏻🖤https://t.co/g8pIuQvykf

— Cese Rodriguez (@CeseeeRodriguez) September 18, 2017

