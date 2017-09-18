Home Videos Photos Shop
Listen To This: Much And More!

9/18/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: Listen To This

The pop scene is Brazil is POPPING OFF!!!

We love it!!

Been listening to so many bangers in Portuguese lately!

AND, unlike in America, most of their pop girls sing AND dance - which we love love love!

Manu Gavassi's Muito Muito is perfect hip-shaking and booty-popping music!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Manu Gavassi!

