In Honor Of #NationalCheeseburgerDay, Here's What The Stars Order At Fast Food Restaurants!!

There's no denying that Mindy Kaling loves McDonald's.

We mean, just the other day, the comedienne revealed that the fast food chain catered The Mindy Project's last wrap party. Alongside the pic (above), The Office alum wrote:

"…and finally when we were all emotion'ed out, trays of late night @mcdonalds. What a night! What a country!"

LOLz! So, we have a feeling, Miz Kaling is SUPER excited that it's National Cheeseburger Day!

