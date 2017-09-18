Alexander Skarsgård Kissed Nicole Kidman In Front Of Keith Urban & The Internet Has Questions!

Poor Keith Urban!

On Sunday at the 2017 Emmys, Alexander Skarsgård won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of abusive husband Perry Wright in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

Related: 5 Fast Facts About Emmys Announcer Jermaine Fowler

While walking up to the podium, he greeted costar (and fellow winner) Nicole Kidman with a celebratory kiss. The only problem?

It was on the lips, right in front of her country singer husband! As seen here:

SCANDALOUS!!!

To be fair, when Kidman won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, she made sure to give her hubby some love.



Either way, the Internet is still SHOOK! See the best reactions (below)!

Did Nicole Kidman just kiss Alex Skarsgard in front of Keith Urban? #Emmys pic.twitter.com/MywzkK0lzK

— Lucy on the Ground (@lucyo21) September 18, 2017

When Alexander Skarsgard gave Nicole Kidman a *pretty* hot kiss in front of Keith Urban: pic.twitter.com/qzkU1hCeoI

— Kirsten King (@KirstenKing_) September 18, 2017

Alexander Skarsgard just, ahem, sealed his Emmy win with a kiss from Nicole Kidman in front of her husband?! #Emmys pic.twitter.com/NEvUtS2uTP

— Liz Friedman (@ziLFriedman) September 18, 2017

Was it just me or did Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman kiss on the lips?! 😘 #Emmys pic.twitter.com/pgnWh1kEU1

— Chris Rackliffe (@crackliffe) September 18, 2017

To be clear I would also kiss Nicole Kidman and/or Alexander Skarsgard in front of my husband. No question.

— Osman Faruqi (@oz_f) September 18, 2017



[Image via FayesVision/Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

Tags: alexander skarsgård, awardz, emmys, keith urban, love line, nicole kidman