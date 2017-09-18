Home Videos Photos Shop
Alexander Skarsgård Kissed Nicole Kidman In Front Of Keith Urban & The Internet Has Questions!

9/18/2017 3:58 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineNicole KidmanAwardzKeith UrbanAlexander SkarsgårdEmmys

no title

Poor Keith Urban!

On Sunday at the 2017 Emmys, Alexander Skarsgård won for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for his portrayal of abusive husband Perry Wright in the HBO hit Big Little Lies.

While walking up to the podium, he greeted costar (and fellow winner) Nicole Kidman with a celebratory kiss. The only problem?

It was on the lips, right in front of her country singer husband! As seen here:

no title

SCANDALOUS!!!

To be fair, when Kidman won for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie, she made sure to give her hubby some love.


Either way, the Internet is still SHOOK! See the best reactions (below)!


