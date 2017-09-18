Ryan Phillippe Accused Of Domestic Abuse! Ex Tells Police He Punched Her & Threw Her Down The Stairs

Here we've been worried about Ryan Phillippe with his crazy leg injury back in mid-July (see above), but it sounds like we should have been rooting for him staying out of commission.

According to The Blast, the Cruel Intentions star's ex-girlfriend Elsie Hewitt accused him of domestic abuse — and her account is violent and scary enough that police had to put out an Emergency Protective Order against him!

Related: Katy Perry Laughs Off Those Ryan Phillippe Dating Rumors

Elsie apparently detailed to the LAPD that during an argument on July 4, Ryan got violent and "hit," "kicked," and "punched" her. The order even says he threw her "down flight of stairs causing visible injuries to legs back, arms, shoulder and face."

Because Elsie also said he tried to contact her again afterward, she was afraid he would "cause her additional injury," leading to the order for the actor to stay 100 yards away.

Fuck! How horrible!

One thing we don't understand — if the order was served all the way back on July 6, why have no formal assault charges been filed against Phillippe yet??

[Image via Instagram.]

Tags: assault, breakups, domestic abuse, elsie hewitt, icky icky poo, injury, ryan phillippe, violence