Ryan Phillippe Denies Beating Ex — Who Is Now Suing For Over $1 Million!

We now have more details on the claims that Ryan Phillippe assaulted his ex-girlfriend — and a response.

As we reported, Elsie Hewitt got an Emergency Protective Order after telling police Ryan had attacked her during an argument.

According to The Blast, she's not just looking for protection; she also filed a lawsuit against the Shooter star.

The lawsuit provides more info on the fight, detailing that Ryan was jealous after a party in which Elsie says other men were paying attention to her while he was being "ignored." Elsie says she was returning to Ryan's house to pick up some things the next day, and she found him there drunk.

In fact, Hewitt claims in her lawsuit that the star is a habitual substance abuser, listing heavier drugs like "cocaine, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, and steroids" among his vices, saying:

"Phillippe increasingly combined these drugs with excessive alcohol consumption and often exhibited symptoms attendant of poly drug and alcohol abuse, including mood swings and bouts of anger."

As for the assault, the lawsuit says Ryan grabbed her "so tightly that his grip left heavy bruises on her arm" and threw her down the stairs; then he grabbed her and threw her down the stairs again.

She says he screamed at her:

"Get the fuck out of my house you crazy cunt."

Geez. This is all really disgusting behavior, and it really sounds like Hewitt should be pressing charges. She already has photographic documentation of her injuries in her lawsuit.

As of now, all we know is that she is asking for damages north of one million dollars.

So how is Ryan responding to all this?

The Blast's sources say Ryan's story goes like this:

He broke up with her, and she showed up to his house days later — and it was Elsie who was under the influence. She fell down the stairs on her own as he was removing her from the premises.

Hmm.

These stories are definitely lining up on certain details — and then completely off on others. And the truth is hiding in there somewhere.

