Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Emmys Kevin Hart Selena Gomez Kim K. PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, Sam Smith >> Watch Sam Smith's Emotional Music Video For Too Good At Goodbyes HERE!

Watch Sam Smith's Emotional Music Video For Too Good At Goodbyes HERE!

9/18/2017 12:32 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteSam Smith

Nothing like starting your week with an ugly cry.

On Monday, Sam Smith released the emotional music video for his latest (and much-anticipated!) single Too Good At Goodbyes — and it is beautiful!

Related: Sam Tells Elton John He Almost Quit Making Music

We LOVES finally seeing all different kinds of LOVE represented!

Grab some tissues and watch the stunning visual (above)!!

Tags: ,

Related Stories

10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
Bella Thorne Might Be Copying Miley Cyrus' Free Spirit Hippie Phase -- Evidence HERE!
From Farce To Fatality -- Biggest Festival Fails Of All Time
Celebs Who've Gone On Hiatus!
View Pics »
« Previous story
YouTube Star Elijah Daniel Hit With Death Threats For Penning A 'Gayer' Version Of The Bible!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Linkin Park Announce October Concert in Honor of Chester Bennington
See All Comments