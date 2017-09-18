Here's Why People Are Pissed About Belle Of The Ball Sean Spicer's Cameo Last Night At The Emmys

Can we really forgive Sean Spicer this easily?

While we admit the former Press Secretary's cameo during Stephen Colbert's opening bit at the Emmys was pretty funny — we feel some type of way about seeing Hollywood buddying up to this man who unapologetically spewed alternative facts in the name of Donald Trump to the American public.

After Spicer made a crack onstage about the award show's crowd size, he stuck around to pose with pictures with A-list celebs like Alec Baldwin, Dolly Parton, James Corden, LL Cool J, Michael Kelly, and Gerald McRaney.

Understandably, people watching at home were not thrilled that CBS was seemingly rewarding and trying to normalize an official who made a career out of lying to us. It wasn't so funny just a few months ago.

Related: Emmy Awards 2017 — Twitpics & Instagrams!

Ch-ch-check out the negative reactions (below)!

What pariah? Sean Spicer getting mobbed in #Emmys lobby. Posing for pics, drinking beer, soaking up all attention after onstage appearance pic.twitter.com/WqJpaRtAvK

— Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) September 18, 2017

.@seanspicer can normalize himself in good fun, but he still passionately advocated against human rights, health care, & American values

— Kal Penn (@kalpenn) September 18, 2017

Thinking this is funny and normalizing him may indeed be how we got here. Americans are extremely shallow & short sighted.

— LK 🎨🦅🔮 (@Corvid1031) September 18, 2017

I am a paying, voting member of @TelevisionAcad. I condemn @TheEmmys for their tacit support of a documented liar and enemy of free speech.

— Keisuke Hoashi (@KeisukeHoashi) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer lied for MONTHSSSS and now he's up there on the #Emmys stage. pic.twitter.com/artgntiOH0

— Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer sold his soul to work for Trump and repeatedly lied from the podium. Hilarious!

— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) September 18, 2017

The degree to which Sean Spicer has faced no consequences is a glimpse into the post-Trump future.

— Jamelle Bouie (@jbouie) September 18, 2017

Sean Spicer on the Emmys is the Fallon patting Trump's head of the Emmys

— J. Escobedo Shepherd (@jawnita) September 18, 2017

In today’s episode of "The Worst People in the US Rewarded for Being Horrible," we have Sean Spicer at the Emmy Awards.

— Charles Johnson (@Green_Footballs) September 18, 2017

The moment was fun, but I'm not ready for Sean Spicer folk hero to be a thing, guys. #Emmys2017

— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) September 18, 2017

Why is Sean Spicer on stage like he didn't defend every single dangerous decision Trump has made #Emmy

— Eliel Cruz-Lopez (@elielcruz) September 18, 2017

What fun to watch @seanspicer having a sense of humor about all the times he lied to the American public! GOOD SPORT! #emmys

— Paul F. Tompkins (@PFTompkins) September 18, 2017

I'm not ready to laugh "with" Sean Spicer. I think he is an evil, opportunistic liar that hurt our country.

— Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 18, 2017

Steve Bannon got a 60 Minutes feature & Sean Spicer got an #Emmys cameo, but Hillary Clinton needs to "shut up & go away"? Mmkay.

— Sarah Lerner (@SarahLerner) September 18, 2017

Wish I was at the Emmys so I could have jerked off @seanspicer too!

— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 18, 2017

Normalizing people like Spicey is exactly how we got here.

[Image via AP Images.]

Tags: alec baldwin, controversy, dolly parton, donald trump, emmys, james corden, ll cool j, politik, sean spicer, stephen colbert, viral: news