Here's Why People Are Pissed About Belle Of The Ball Sean Spicer's Cameo Last Night At The Emmys

9/18/2017 10:19 AM ET | Filed under: PolitikDonald TrumpDolly PartonStephen ColbertAlec BaldwinEmmysLL Cool JViral: NewsJames CordenControversy

Sean Spicer

Can we really forgive Sean Spicer this easily?

While we admit the former Press Secretary's cameo during Stephen Colbert's opening bit at the Emmys was pretty funny — we feel some type of way about seeing Hollywood buddying up to this man who unapologetically spewed alternative facts in the name of Donald Trump to the American public.

After Spicer made a crack onstage about the award show's crowd size, he stuck around to pose with pictures with A-list celebs like Alec Baldwin, Dolly Parton, James Corden, LL Cool J, Michael Kelly, and Gerald McRaney.

Understandably, people watching at home were not thrilled that CBS was seemingly rewarding and trying to normalize an official who made a career out of lying to us. It wasn't so funny just a few months ago.

Ch-ch-check out the negative reactions (below)!

Normalizing people like Spicey is exactly how we got here.

[Image via AP Images.]

