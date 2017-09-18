Selena Gomez’s Mom Recalls Feeling 'Helpless' During Daughter’s Kidney Transplant

Home Videos Photos Shop
9/18/2017 11:09 AM ET | Filed under: Selena GomezHealthFamilySurgeryAwwwwwInstagram

Selena Gomez's BFF is family!

Selena Gomez and her best friend Francia Raisa have beautifully opened up about the kidney transplant that brought them closer together, and now Selly's mom is ready to speak out, too.

Following Francia's mom's interview about her daughter's selflessness, Mandy Teefey shared an emotional post to Instagram about feeling "helpless" over Selena's surgery.

She shared via her production company's page, Kicked to the Curb Productions:

Selena's family is now bigger, and we couldn't be happier for them all!

We're wishing them good health as they bring awareness to lupus!

[Image via Instagram.]

