Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Gush About Parenting With Adorable Posts About Their Daughter!

Alexis Olympia is so precious!

On Sunday, Serena Williams' fiancé Alexis Ohanian shared a touching post on Instagram about being a new dad to his adorable baby girl!

Video: Serena & Alexis Give The World A First Look At Their Daughter

The Reddit co-founder shared:

Dad life is the greatest. Entrepreneurship is all-consuming, it's sleepless, we call our startups our "babies," we are ridiculously proud of them, and we pour all of ourselves into them — but she is already all that and more, she is my legacy.A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on Sep 17, 2017 at 7:49am PDT

Not one to be left out of the social media party, the tennis superstar wrote the following tweet the next morning:

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child… a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM ❤️❤️❤️

— Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017

As we reported, the couple welcomed their bundle of joy on September 1, where the baby reportedly weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Parenthood is the gift that keeps on giving!

[Image via WENN.]

