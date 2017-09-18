Home Videos Photos Shop
Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Gush About Parenting With Adorable Posts About Their Daughter!

9/18/2017

Alexis Olympia is so precious!

On Sunday, Serena Williams' fiancé Alexis Ohanian shared a touching post on Instagram about being a new dad to his adorable baby girl!

Video: Serena & Alexis Give The World A First Look At Their Daughter

The Reddit co-founder shared:

Not one to be left out of the social media party, the tennis superstar wrote the following tweet the next morning:

As we reported, the couple welcomed their bundle of joy on September 1, where the baby reportedly weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

Parenthood is the gift that keeps on giving!

