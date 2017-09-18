The Hottest Stories Right Now!

Dog The Bounty Hunter Star Beth Chapman Diagnosed With Stage II Throat Cancer
[CLICK HERE]
Blac Chyna Is Looking For A HUGE Settlement From Rob Kardashian Over Revenge Porn Controversy!
[CLICK HERE]
Leah Remini Accuses Jada Pinkett Smith Of Being A Scientologist: 'I Know Jada's In'
[CLICK HERE]
Location Scout For Netflix's Narcos Found Dead, Body Riddled With Bullets In Rural Mexico
[CLICK HERE]
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Finally Settle Custody Battle Over Dream Kardashian — But He'll Have To Pay Up!
[CLICK HERE]
FBI Investigating Extortion Attempt On Kevin Hart For 'Millions Of Dollars' As He Pledges To 'Do Better' For His Family
[CLICK HERE]
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Slapped With Ethics Complaint Over Call For ESPN To Fire Jemele Hill – & Now Donald Trump Is Taking Aim At The Network!
[CLICK HERE]
Jennifer Lawrence Is Hungover & Hilarious As She Tells Seth Meyers About Getting Into A Drunken Bar Fight In Budapest — WATCH!
[CLICK HERE]
Francia Raisa's Mother Denies Any Money Changed Hands Between Selena Gomez & Her Daughter!
[CLICK HERE]
Mario Lopez Was Assaulted At A Las Vegas Spa By A 'Known Troublemaker' — WTF?!
[CLICK HERE]
Tags: blac chyna, dog the bounty hunter, donald trump, dream kardashian, hottest stories right now!, jada pinkett smith, jennifer lawrence, kevin hart, leah remini, mario lopez, netflix, rob kardashian, selena gomez, seth meyers