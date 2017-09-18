The View's Jedediah Bila Just Announced Her Shocking Departure From The Show ON AIR! Did She Get Fired For Meghan McCain??

In a shocking announcement Monday morning, one of the cohosts of The View is leaving the show!

As it turns out, today was Jedediah Bila's last day on the job, which she announced on air to the surprise of all the audience members!

While she didn't share much of a reason for her departure, the conservative personality did thank her cohosts, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines for all they've done to "put up with" her.

As Jedediah goes on to publish another book, which she also didn't detail too much, CNN sources are already saying Meghan McCain, who just left Fox News, is in talks to replace her.

Nothing is official yet, but they say it's in the "late stages"! So was Jedediah just fired to make room for Meghan McCain??

Watch the surprise announcement (below)!

Also, be sure to check out the memo the show's senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin sent to the team, along with EP's Candi Carter and Brian Teta, revealed by Mediaite:

"Team – As some of you heard this morning at our meeting, we have some bittersweet news to share. Jed is leaving our show, and today is her last day. She has new opportunities on the horizon, including her new book. She's been a spirited voice at the table over the past year, asking smart questions and challenging us all to think. We want to thank Jed very much for all of her contributions and wish her great success with the next step in her career. She will always be part of The View family, and we'll welcome her back to talk about her new projects. Please join us in thanking Jed for her hard work, her dedication and her voice at the table. Hilary, Candi, and Brian"

Everyone really found out at the last minute! That seem fishy to anyone else??

